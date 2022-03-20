Southern Governors: Soludo Is A Great Asset… He’ll Help Drive Our Agenda

Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra state, has been regarded as a “great asset” by the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF).

On Thursday, Soludo was sworn in as governor of Anambra, succeeding Willie Obiano, who bowed out after eight years in office.

Soludo “will further help drive our forum’s agenda, most importantly on the economic well-being of our dear people,” said Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor and chairman of the SGF, in a statement released on Saturday.

The SGF chairman urged Soludo to prepare for “the task ahead,” noting that the southern region’s and the country’s security and economic challenges necessitate coordinated efforts and unshakable determination.

”We rejoice with our brother, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo and we welcome him to the Southern Governors’ Forum,” he said.

Also Read: Soludo Reacts To Ebelechukwu Obiano And Bianca Ojukwu’s Fight At His Inauguration

“We are confident of his track records and his ability to provide the right leadership for the people of Anambra State.

“We look forward to his viable and rich contributions to the development of Southern Nigeria because his vast experience spanning the economy and human capital management is a great assset to behold.

“We are particularly enamoured by Gov. Soludo’s palpable passion for home-grown economic growth through effective mobilisation of resources for development.

“For us in the SGF, a fresh and resourceful addition has berthed for the upholding of our ideals and common course.

“We are confident that owing to his background, Prof. Soludo will expend time and resources to justify the trust of the people of the state who freely gave him the mandate to lead them at this critical time.

“As a consummate economist, we look forward to drawing from his vast experience in finding a way out of the lingering socio-economic challenges that have pervaded the national space.”