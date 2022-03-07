SportyBet has announced an official multi-year sponsorship and partnership with Real Madrid Football Club

SportyBet is a brand of Sporty Group, a global sports entertainment and technology company, and it is a pan-African market leader with licensed operations throughout Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

SportyBet is widely recognized as the most innovative platform, delivering a world-class mobile user experience with carefully considered product design, a focus on speed and performance and its native Android and iOS applications.

This marks Real Madrid’s first official partnership in Africa and Sporty Group is delighted to bring a globally recognized franchise to the continent.

“Real Madrid is the world’s greatest football club, with a global appeal and fan base that stretches well beyond Europe. We are very proud to be their pioneering partner in Africa. We believe that our shared and unyielding ambition towards excellence and innovation will continue to delight football fans through-out Africa.” states Sporty Group’s Brand Director Oluchi Enuha.

Sporty Group’s strategic partnership with Real Madrid will enable the creation of unique and exciting entertainment, experiences and promotions for football fans across the continent.