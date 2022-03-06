Stop Attacking Me For Being Second Wife – Mercy Aigbe

Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has warned Nigerians to stop attacking her for being the second wife of Kazim Adeoti.

Mercy Aigbe further said, she’s not the first person to be a second wife, it is her choice and she’s happy with it.

Mercy Aigbe stated this in a recent interview with Media Room Hub Magazine, she said:

“Please, I just want to beg Nigerians. Please, I’m not the first person to be a second wife. It is my choice to be a second wife. And, I’m happy with it. Please, everybody should just leave me alone. Let me just be happy.

“If you can be happy for me, be happy for me. If you are not happy for me, go and get busy.

“On a much more serious note, it is my choice. I am happy. Just leave me to enjoy my marriage, please.”

The actress also maintained that she married her husband for love, not his money. she said, “I did not marry my husband for his money but because he is my best friend, and I love him. After my bad marriage, I decided to concentrate only on my career and children.

“But when he came into my life, there was so much joy and peace. He is really a good man and I tell him all the time, so when he proposed to me, I decided that I didn’t want to lose that beautiful experience.”

“I do not know how or why critics came up with the notion that I married him for his money. As a matter of fact, I am working for him because we are business partners. We complement each other, and I also bring something to the table.

“I am not poor. I did not just walk into the relationship (with nothing). I am adding value to our marriage and he is also adding value to me. I work hard for my money, I make a lot of money from influencing and advertising for brands, and it is sad that some people think of me as a gold digger.”