Strikes: Call ASUU To Order, FG Tells NLC

The Federal Government has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to advise its affiliate, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to follow the terms of the Trade Disputes Act and end its strike.

Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, made the call during the opening ceremony of the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) 2022 in Lagos on Monday.

He also encouraged the Council to include a practical recipe for resolving conflicts with organisations that are not properly recognized as trade unions on its agenda, to ensure that they completely comply with the law’s stipulations.

“What will be the relationship with workers’ organizations that are not properly registered as trade unions? The labour Act is there and it says the minister can discuss with them. But they don’t fully conform with legal provisions, especially in terms of style of negotiation and conciliation. NLAC should therefore come to the aid of the country here.

“Even though the Trade Disputes Act permits the minister to apprehend and deal with these workers that have not been registered as unions, you can also see that when dealing with them, you encounter problems because they do not fully understand the nuisances or obey the labour laws as it should be.

“If you are a union, you give adequate notice before proceeding on strike. If you are a union too and your strike is apprehended, you go back to your work while the necessary adjustment is made to give you justice. NLAC is expected to get the workers’ side of the tripartite live up to their responsibilities in this regard.”