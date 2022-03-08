Sunday Igboho Released From Prison On Two Conditions -Lawyer

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was released reportedly from detention on at least two conditions.

Lawyers in the know of his release conditions made this known to The PUNCH on Monday.

They made this known shortly after the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, announced Igboho’s release.

Also Read: Sunday Igboho Released From Benin Republic Detention

“The conditions are not too tough. He won’t hold any rally and can’t leave Cotonou,” one of the lawyers said.

Also, Counsel for the activist, Chief Yomi Aliyyu, SAN, said two of the condition were that Igboho should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou.

He said, “I am to inform all the followers of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa that he has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should neither leave the medical centre nor Cotonou for any reason.

“Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities — Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof Akintoye for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”