Super Eagles Goalie, Maduka Okoye gets attacked after a man-of-the-match performance

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was the centre of attraction in Sparta Rotterdam’s away game at Vitesse Arnhem as he ran off a pitch invader during the Dutch Eredivisie match.

Following the v!olent behaviour of Vitesse Arnhem’s fans, the centre referee ended the match before the seven minutes inj#ry time was exhausted.

According to a statement issued by the Eredivisie, the league’s governing body, the match was discontinued due to multiple crowd tr#ubles, including the use of flares.

Okoye’s Sparta Rotterdam was leading 1-0 when tension boiled over, chiefly due to the superb performance from the goalkeeper. The 22-year-old saved a penalty on 65 minutes and successfully stopped nine shots from finding their target.

Okoye’s eventful evening went from superb to worrisome when he was first h!t by an object thrown from the crowd in the first minute of added time before being confronted by a pitch invader a minute later.

The league body said an investigation will be initiated and a decision taken on the result of the match. “The match between Vitesse and Sparta has been discontinued tonight (March 4, 2022) at a 0-1 score due to fireworks from the (home) public,” the league body said.

Video below:

Maduka Okoye was First almost attacked by a Vittesse fan and was later hit by a bottle after putting up a man of the match display as Sparta Rotterdam defeated Vitesse in a league game last night. Maduka also saved a Penalty. pic.twitter.com/Vw7NtnDiDI — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) March 5, 2022

