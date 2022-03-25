Super Eagles Star, Shehu Abdullahi, Kannywood Actress Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, and his wife, Kannywood actress, Naja’atu Suleiman are proud new parents as they have welcomed a baby boy together.

The defender, who plays in the Cypriot First Division for Omonia FC, shared the thrilling news.

Abdullahi took to his Instagram page to share the news with his fans by posting a picture with Suleiman, noting that the newborn and the mother were fine.

“We are thrilled to announce our baby boy, mother and baby are in good health. We thank Allah! We were blessed with the arrival of our son this morning. We appreciate your prayers,” he wrote.

The 29-year-old defender is currently on national assignment with the Super Eagle as they battle Ghana in a doubleheader fixture in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria arrived in Kumasi, Ghana, for the first leg of the playoff round against the Black Stars, which kicks off at the Baba Yara Stadium at 8:30pm on Friday.

The second leg will be played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, where the overall winner of both fixtures will pick up one of the five slots for Africa in the World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar.