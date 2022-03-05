‘Supply Disruptions Are Like Accidents’ — Sylva Says Fuel Scarcity Will End In Few Days

Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, has stated that the ongoing petrol scarcity will end soon.

The minister said this while briefing journalists after a meeting with some key leaders in the petroleum industry on Thursday.

Sylva, who spoke shortly after meeting with Mele Kyari, group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Farouk Ahmed, chief executive officer, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), said the supply disruption was unplanned.

Also Read: Fuel Scarcity: Heaven Won’t Fall, Nigerians Will Survive — Femi Adesina

“This kind of supply disruptions are like accidents, they are not desirable, we do not expect them to happen, but they happen once in a while,” he said.

“This administration has done well as far as fuel supply is concerned. I am quite happy to hear from the NNPC GMD and CEO of NMDPRA on all they have been doing to ensure the scarcity is controlled.

“From what they have told me, in a few days, there will be normalcy, everybody is putting efforts to ensure that supply disruption is overcome.

“On my part as minister of state, I share their commitment to ensuring that this problem is totally overcome.”