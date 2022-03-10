Suspected Gunmen Murder Daughter Of Former Iyalode Of Ibadanland

Mrs Fatimah, the only surviving daughter of the late Iyalode of Ibadanland, Alhaja Aminat Abiodun, has been assassinated by suspected gunmen.

Fatimah was gunned down in the early hour of Wednesday at her Basorun/Bodija residence.

The suspected gunmen, according to Nigerian Tribune findings, stormed her residence and shot her directly on the head.

The family source told newsmen that she just got the news of the demise of her sister.

“I was just told that our sister, daughter of the late Iyalode Abiodun, was assassinated in Basorun, Bodija area of Ibadan. It was an unprovoked attack in her house given that Fatimah was a peace-loving person. Information I have says she was shot several times by the gunmen.

“Her influence had grown over the years and she used everything she had to promote humanity. This is a big loss to the family. I don’t have more information at this moment.” He said.

When contacted for confirmation, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, said through a text that: “Updates would be provided in due course, please.”

The deceased mother, late Chief Mrs Abiodu died at age of 93 in 2018.

She was the representative of women in the Olubadan-in-council which has 13 members with the Olubadan as the head before her demise.