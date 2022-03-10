Taiwo Hassan Ogogo Celebrates Wife’s Birthday

Birthdays are for fun, gratitude to God, and appreciation of the celebrant by family members, colleagues, friends, and fans. People bring gifts and post photos of the celebrant on social media, and that is what Alhaji Taiwo Hassan’s wife is enjoying now.

The veteran actor, who recently bagged a traditional title in his hometown, married two wives and one of them is a year older. The first wife is Ajoke Taiwo, and she is the one celebrating her birthday.

Ajoke and Ogogo have two daughters together, and these two ladies celebrated their mum on Instagram.

The first daughter, Shakirat Taiwo, popularly called Kira, posted a video of her mum and captioned it “Happy birthday to the woman of my heart, I love you, mummy.”