Tambuwal Asks PDP To Zone Presidential Ticket To North ‘In Interest Of Fairness’

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to the north.

Tambuwal stated this on Tuesday when he met members of the party in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa, to discuss his presidential ambition.

He stated that with the administration of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, the south has accounted for over 14 years of the party’s 16 years in power.

He also stated that the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, who was from the north, only spent two years in office before control shifted to the south.

He added that the zoning situation in the PDP is different from that of other political parties because of the party’s peculiarities.

“In the interest of fairness, the presidential ticket should be zoned to the north,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“Out of the six presidential candidates the PDP fielded from 1999, four were from the south and only two are from the north.”

Tambuwal added that the party could also throw the presidential ticket open to all the regions if it does not want to zone it to the north.