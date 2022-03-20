Tambuwal: The Situation Between Buhari And Nigeria Is Like A Forced Marriage

President Muhammadu Buhari, according to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, does not “understand” the realities of modern governance.

On Saturday, Tambuwal described the president’s relationship with Nigeria as a “forced marriage.”

Sokoto governor, speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) office in Kaduna, accused the APC-led federal government of ruining the country.

“We have seen that APC has not been able and cannot manage even their affairs as a party. How much more providing governance and leadership of a country as great, dynamic and complex as Nigeria? We know the crisis in APC today.

“They will say ‘it is Abubakar Sani Bello today, tomorrow they will say it is Mai Mala Buni’. They are even confusing their supporters and members just the way they have succeeded in confusing the economy of this country.

“I have said this somewhere else I will repeat it, the situation between President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria is like that of a forced marriage between a man and a woman.

“There can hardly be understanding or peace. The president doesn’t understand Nigeria and the dynamics of modern governance.”