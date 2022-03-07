Thank God For Allowing Me To Get This Far – Pete Edochie Celebrate 75th Birthday

Veteran actor Pete Edochie is celebrating his 75th birthday today, March 7th, 2022.

Pete Edochie who is considered one of Africa’s most talented actors stated that he have heard a lot of people saying age is just a number but they are wrong because as someone age you feel it within yourself.

However, Pete Edochie thank God for allowing him to get this far(75 years).

In his word, he said:

“75, that is not a small age, am proud of being 75, have heard a lot of people saying age is just a number, anybody who says that should subject himself to psychiatric evaluation because as you age you feel it within yourself but you try as much as possible not to allow to stir you down. I want to thank almighty God for allowing me to get this far.”

Watch the video he shares below: