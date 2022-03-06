The Future Of South-East Is In APC, Says Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, chief whip of the senate, has expressed that the future of the southeast geopolitical zone is in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Saturday, Kalu, an APC presidential candidate, made the remark in a post on his verified Facebook page.

He also asked APC members in Abia to “forget about jumping ship” amid the party’s turmoil in the state, according to the tweet.

The latest turmoil in the Abia APC has split the party into two sections, with some members loyal to Ikechi Emenike and others led by Donatus Nwankpa, the state’s former chairman.

Also Read: APC, PDP Failed Nigeria For Past 22 Years, Says ADC Chairman

Several court cases have resulted from the crisis, further dividing the party.

Kalu urged the party members “to be patient,” adding that “it may be rough today but definitely not the same tomorrow”.

“In today’s politics of Nigeria, the future of the South-East geopolitical zone is in the All Progressives Congress (APC ). This is why I have continued to encourage all members of the APC in Abia State to remain in the party and forget about jumping ship,” Kalu wrote.

“The reality is that in every democratic setting, the majority will always have their way. In addition, the signing of the electoral act by President Muhammadu Buhari has also given Nigerians the assurance that it is impossible for one man to win elections.

“Those who believe in the party and Mr President is encouraged to remain faithful to the party and support the growth of the party across board.

“I am pleading with my brothers and sisters who are passing through difficult moments to be patient . It may be rough today but definitely not the same tomorrow”.