The War Fronts Littered With Corpses Of Russian Soldiers – Ukraine President

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, on Sunday, said that in areas where heavy fighting has taken place, the front line of defense is littered with corpses of Russian soldiers.

He said this while insisting that the Russian military has sustained “unprecedented losses” and that some Russian units have been “80 to 90 percent destroyed.”

“Ukrainians have proven they can fight more professionally than an army that has been waging wars for decades in various regions and conditions,” Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday.

“We respond with wisdom and courage to the great number of their equipment and soldiers sent to Ukraine.”

The President, who was speaking in Ukraine, added that in areas where heavy fighting has taken place, the front line of defense is “littered with corpses of the Russian soldiers.”

“And these corpses, these dead bodies, are not being picked up by anyone. New units are being sent to advance right over them,” he said.

Speaking on evacuation corridors, Zelensky said eight evacuation corridors were operating on Saturday but due to Russian shelling, authorities were unable to rescue people from Borodyanka in the Kyiv region.

Authorities were also unable to deliver humanitarian aid to the cities in the southern Kherson region.