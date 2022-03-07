There’s No Heaven and Hell – Pastor Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Ghanaian Pastor, Osofo Kyiri Abosom who has abandoned his Christian faith stated that there’s no Heaven and Hell and pastors should stop preaching about them.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom further claims that Jesus Christ is just a messenger and not God as Christians believe.

The former Presidential aspirant in an exclusive interview with Kessben FM, said there’s no Heaven and Hell and pastors should stop preaching about them.

Claiming that heaven is on earth, the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Church also urged Ghanaians and Christians to strive for riches here on earth and forget about going to Heaven because there’s no such place.