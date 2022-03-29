Tinubu: Stability, Prosperity Of Nigeria Depends On Success Of APC

Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, has stated that the stability and progress of the country greatly depend on the efficacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued on Monday, Tinubu stated that APC members must unite to ensure that the party makes Nigeria a prosperous country.

“The future stability, progress and prosperity of Nigeria depends substantially on the democratic commitment and efficacy of the APC,” he said.

“We must all come together to ensure the party keeps faith with its promise to the Nigeria people by creating a more prosperous, secure and just society for all.”