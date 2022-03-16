Tinubu To APC Senators: My Ambition Not Blind Enough That I Will Step On Buhari’s Toes

Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that he wants to step into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari — and not on his toes.

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday while making his case for the presidential ticket of the ruling party during a meeting with APC senators in Abuja.

The former Lagos governor asked the lawmakers to back his ambition, urging them to consider his “experience and capacity”.

“I came for your counsel, partnership and support. I believe that you can back me for my lifetime ambition,” he said.

“Nigeria has come to a point where we need a change of baton. Mr President is rounding up his second term.

“I told Mr President that my ambition is not blind to the extent that I will step on his toes. I just want to step into his shoes and not on his toes.

“I want to beg you to look at my capacity and my experience. I am perhaps the only one who has been in the Senate, who has been a governor and aspiring to become President.

He called on the senators to support him to realise “the aspiration of my lifetime ambition”.