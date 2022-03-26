Troops Uncover Wreckage Of Alpha Jet Aircraft Missing Since March 2021

The Nigerian Army has said troops of Operation Desert Sanity have uncovered the wreckage of a crashed Alpha Jet aircraft in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

In a terse statement, the Army said the aircraft (NAF 475) had gone off the radar with two crew members on it on March 31, 2021.

The statement read, “Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the Theater Commander, Joint Task Force, North East (Operation Hadin Kai), Major General Christopher Musa, has said that over 50,000 Boko Haram insurgents have surrendered to troops in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

It also said 20,000 victims of Boko Haram captivity have been rescued by the troops in the North East.