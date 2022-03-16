Tuface Builds Multimillion Naira Music Studio For Obafemi Awolowo University (Videos)

Highly-rated crooner, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface has built and commissioned a music studio in Obafemi Awolowo University.

The veteran music star revealed that he was once honoured by the school by being inducted into the school of music as a Fellow.

He therefore made his presence felt by erecting a music studio in the school. He further disclosed that Benue State University would be next.

Sharing some videos on Instagram, he wrote:

“Sometime ago i was honoured by the Great OAU as i was inducted into the school of music as A Fellow Of The School of music.

today i just commissioned the multimillion # studio i built for the music department in OAU ile-ife.

upnext is Benue State University

#GRATEFUL

#WARRIOR”

“GREATEST OF THE GREATEST OF THE GREATEST OAU (+ all Naija STUDENTS)

Continuous Aluta Against all oppressors

home and abroad✊

Africa needs to change its education system.

#UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”

See posts below: