Tuface Builds Multimillion Naira Music Studio For Obafemi Awolowo University (Videos)

Highly-rated crooner, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface has built and commissioned a music studio in Obafemi Awolowo University.
The veteran music star revealed that he was once honoured by the school by being inducted into the school of music as a Fellow.
He therefore made his presence felt by erecting a music studio in the school. He further disclosed that Benue State University would be next.
Sharing some videos on Instagram, he wrote:
“Sometime ago i was honoured by the Great OAU as i was inducted into the school of music as A Fellow Of The School of music.
today i just commissioned the multimillion # studio i built for the music department in OAU ile-ife.
upnext is Benue State University
#GRATEFUL
#WARRIOR”
“GREATEST OF THE GREATEST OF THE GREATEST OAU (+ all Naija STUDENTS)
Continuous Aluta Against all oppressors
home and abroad✊
Africa needs to change its education system.
#UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”
See posts below: