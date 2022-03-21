Tuface Idibia reveals one of the many reasons he loves his ‘African Queen’

Popular Nigerian singer, Tuface has said that one of the many reasons he loves his wife, Annie Idibia, is because she is real.

The Nollywood actress featured in a reality TV show, ‘Young, Rich and African’, which premiered last Thursday.

Commenting on the show, the singer said that he has never been a fan of reality TV shows but pointed out that his wife said whatever she felt.

“Whatever Annie felt she said it straight up to whoever. She never laughed with anybody and said different behind,” he said.

“Tha’s one of the many reasons I love this African Queen” he added.