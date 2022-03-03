Tuface reacts after show promoters made Burna Boy stand out on poster while he and other artists got less prominence

Tuface has reacted after Burna Boy, who is headlining a show in Las Vegas, was given pride of place on the show’s poster, while he was lumped together with other Nigerian artists at the bottom of the poster.

Burna is headlining the Chop Vegas show later this year, a show where Tuface, Timaya, Flavour and other Nigerian artists are billed to perform.

When the poster was released, Tuface shared it on Instagram to promote the show and people had a lot to say.

Some opined that the legendary Tuface shouldn’t be playing second fiddle to Burna Boy. They asked why Tuface was placed with other artists in smaller font at the bottom while Burna Boy’s name stands out in the poster. Some said it was disrespectful for the show promoters to do that.

Reacting, Tuface said he understands the angle people are coming from but that it how life is.

He explained that older Nigerian footballers like J.J. Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo respect the current Nigerian footballers like Ighalo and Obafemi Martins.

He added that it doesn’t change the fact that he is “too much” and “2baba will be 2baba always”.

