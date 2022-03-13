Uche Maduagwu Slams Genevieve Nnaji For Being Single At 42

Veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji continues to entertain severe backlashes following her claim on mental health being more spiritual than physical.

Recall that the actress took to her IG story to drop an opinion on mental wellbeing while stating that it’s more of a spiritual issue. She further urged people to rededicate their lives to the God they serve and get rebaptized.

This statement however caught the attention of Daddy Freeze who vehemently opposed it.

Uche Maduagwu in line with the same spirit of opposition has taken his reaction to a different level by attacking the actress’ personality.

In his words:

“The only thing more spiritual than physical is not being married at 42. We need to understand say celebs are not encyclopedia of knowledge. I no get wahala with my colleague. Sorry with awon ambassadors of rebaptized teaching….”

See more below:

