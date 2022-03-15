UK Court Orders Apostle Suleman To Pay Blogger £19,000

A court in the United Kingdom has fined the founder and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The Queens Bench Division of the UK High Court of Justice has ordered Suleman to pay £19,601 as part of sanctions in the suit he entered against a London-based blogger, Maureen Badejo, alleging defamation of character.

Maureen had earlier been summoned to appear before the Queens Bench Division of UK High Court of Justice over alleged defamation of character of the Nigerian cleric.

SaharaReporters had reported how Nigerians in diaspora raised legal fees for Badejo to defend herself against Apostle Suleman in court.

The host of GIOTV had requested for support from her teeming viewers, fans, and loved ones to assist her financially with the legal costs.

In the ruling by UK Judge, His Honour Judge Lewis, and obtained by SaharaReporters, with claim NO: QB-2022-000504 and dated 10th of March 2022, Apostle Suleman’s application was dismissed.

The court ordered Apostle Suleman to pay Maureen Badejo costs of and occasioned by the Application, summarily assessed in the sum of £19,601.

The judgement reads, “UPON the Application of the Claimant by Notice filed on 18 February 2022 seeking an interim injunction restraining the Defendant from publishing further allegedly defamatory broadcasts concerning the Clamant and requiring her to remove earlier broadcasts (“the Application”wink)

“AND UPON the Claimant issuing a claim form on 16 February 2022 AND UPON the Order of Mr Justice Nicklin dated 21 February making directions for the hearing of the Application (“the Order”wink

“AND UPON reading the evidence filed on behalf of the Claimant and the Defendant pursuant to the Order

“AND UPON hearing Razak Atunwa of counsel on behalf of the Claimant and Gervase de

“Wilde of counsel on behalf of the Defendant at a hearing on 10 March 2022 (“the Hearing”wink AND UPON the Court handing down ex tempore judgments at the Hearing on (1) the

“Application, and (2) the costs of and occasioned by the Application AND UPON the Claimant undertaking either to serve the Claim Form in compliance with the CPR within the period of its validity, if so advised, or alternatively to notify the Defendant’s solicitors and the Court that the proceedings will not be pursued;

“IT IS ORDERED that: The Application is dismissed. The Claimant shall pay the Defendant’s costs of and occasioned by the Application, summarily assessed in the sum of £19,601.”