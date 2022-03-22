Ukraine Counter-Intelligence Foils Possible Attempt To Kill President Zelensky

Ukraine’s counter-intelligence agency claims to have thwarted a probable assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency, a squad of Russian saboteurs led by a secret service operative was apprehended in the city of Uzhhorod on the border between Ukraine, Slovakia, and Hungary.

The gang of 25 individuals was apparently charged with carrying out acts of sabotage in Ukraine’s government area and other sections of the country.

The men were reportedly planning to masquerade as members of the Ukrainian armed forces in order to make their way to the Ukrainian capital.

The report could not be verified independently.

The Ukrainian government claims that Russian spy squads have tried to get to Kiev and eliminate Zelensky several times since the beginning of the war.