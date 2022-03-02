Ukraine War: Buhari Approves $8.5m To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of $8.5 million to evacuate at least 5,000 Nigerians who are stranded as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, announced this Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said a joint memo on the money meant for the evacuation of Nigerians now in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland were presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as that of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and approved by FEC.

Dada said three aircraft, two from Air Peace and one from Max Air airlines, would run as many shifts as possible to facilitate the evacuation of those who were currently on the ground.

