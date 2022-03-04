Ukraine: We’ll Continue To Defend Nigerians’ Interests Everywhere – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that his government will continue to defend the interest of Nigerians wherever they may be, even as the nation begins the evacuation of citizens stranded in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Buhari affirmed this Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya at a Townhall Meeting with a group of Nigerians resident in the country.

Also Read: FG To Give Each Ukraine Returnee $100 In Abuja

According to a statement signed on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled ‘Defending the interest of Nigerians is paramount to my administration, says President Buhari,’ he said “on our part as a Government, we shall continue to defend the interests of all Nigerians wherever they may be.

“We have demonstrated this over time, as we have had cause to evacuate our citizens in harm’s way abroad. We did it in Libya, South Africa and we have just commenced doing the same in Ukraine, where thousands of our citizens, especially students, are trapped by the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine.”