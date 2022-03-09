Umahi Appeals Sack, Accuses Judge Of Doing ‘Hatchet Job’

Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi and deputy governor Eric Igwe have challenged the federal high court’s decision to remove them from office.

Umahi and Igwe submitted eight grounds for appeal against the lower court’s decision in the notification filed on Wednesday.

They’re asking for an injunction to overturn a judgment that was handed down on March 8th.

They called the decision a “sham” and accused the presiding judge of a “hatchet job.”

“There is no provision in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which state that Governor or deputy Governor will vacate his office if he defects from his political party to another political party,” the appeal reads.