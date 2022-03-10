Umahi’s Apology Will Be Relayed To Judge Who Ordered His Sack, Says NBA

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, believes that Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has done the right thing by apologizing for his outburst over a court decision dismissing him.

A federal high court in Abuja ordered Umahi and Eric Igwe to resign as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi, respectively, on Tuesday.

Umahi had previously stated that no one could remove him from office and referred to the judge as a “hatchet man” in response to the court’s decision.

The NBA, for its part, slammed Umahi’s remark, calling it “executive rascality taken too far,” and demanding an apology from the governor.

In an update on Thursday, Akpata said Umahi has tendered his apologies and asked his camp to refrain from denigrating the judiciary.

Akpata stated that he would convey Umahi’s apology to Justice Inyang Ekwo and Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria, and urge them to accept the governor’s expression of regrets.