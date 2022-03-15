UNICAL Suspends HR Director For Falsifying Her Age

The Director, Directorate of Human Resource and Establishment, (HR&E) University of Calabar has been suspended.

The information suspending Mrs Agatha Ikposhi from duty was made public on Monday.

The suspension which was contained in a letter signed by the University Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, stated that her suspension was consequent upon her inability to give a satisfactory response to allegations of falsification of age.

“The suspension is consequent upon her unsatisfactory response to allegations of falsification of age, records of service and defrauding of the Federal Government of Nigeria levelled against her by an alumnus of the University.

“Management, in line with the provisions of the Public Service Rules has directed that Mrs. Agatha Ikposhi be placed on suspension with effect from Wednesday, 16th March, 2022 and the matter referred to the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) for further investigation.

“Mrs Ikposhi is to hand over all university property in her possession to an Officer who has been deployed to take over from her, just as the Bursar has been directed to place her on half salary pending the determination of the case.

“She is also enjoined to stay away from the University within the period of her suspension unless while responding to the invitation of ACTU.

Recall that a letter from Joe Agi SAN & Associates personally signed by Joe Agi SAN dated 21 February 2022 titled “Case of falsification of your age, records of Service and defrauding of the Federal Government of Nigeria/University of Calabar /CRSG was addressed to her (Mrs Ikposhi) stating the various incoherent information she had tendered to both the State government, Head of Service and UNICAL.

The letter partly read: “Ma you know that legally speaking after 8 October 2014, when you attained the age of 60 years, you were bound to exit service.

“However, by 8 October 2015, you attained 35 years in service and ought to have also exited service. In the light of the above, you had no service period left to be transferred after 8 October 2014 to the University of Calabar in the year 2018.

“The salaries and allowances you have received from the 8 October 2014 to 2022 are being fraudulently collected and you ought and should refund the monies and stop forthwith parading yourself as the Deputy Registrar of the University of Calabar,” the letter stated.