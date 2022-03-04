Unmotivated Workforce Undermining Nigeria’s Development – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the need for Nigeria to develop well-trained, knowledgeable, and well-motivated public servants for effective service delivery and excellent performance.

He noted that with the age of digital technology and economy, an unmotivated and unskilled workforce will undermine the country’s economy and development projections.

Osinbajo, SAN, stated this on Thursday evening when he received 49 graduands of the pioneer cohort of the Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG) & Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government (AIG-BSG) Public Leadership programme, sponsored by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, titled, ‘Integrity, honesty, transparency make economic sense, dishonesty undermines enterprise – Osinbajo’, on Friday.

He stated that it is vital to provide cutting-edge training to public servants because “once public goods cannot be delivered effectively, development suffers, the commons are all at risk and the overall quality of life of the people is undermined.

On the essence of developing Nigeria’s human resources, especially in the public sector, Osinbajo stated that while the government formulate several policies, they always fall short at the implementation level.