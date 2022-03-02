Uzodinma Sharing Smartphones To Imo Youths To Attack Us On Social Media – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma of recruiting and sharing smartphones to Imo youths so as to attack its members on the social media platforms.

The group stated that Uzodinma had perfected his plans of using the youths as attack dogs and e-rats to propagate lies and smear campaigns against IPOB, Eastern Security Network and Biafra agitators.

This was contained in a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday.

The group said Imo youths should realise that if Uzodimma had any good intentions for them, he won’t.distribute phones for them to attack IPOB.

He advised the youths to know that Uzodinma was taking them for granted and should stop being “gullible”.