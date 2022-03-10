Veteran Actor Yinka Quadri Honored With Award Of Excellence

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri has been honored with an award of excellence the by the council of traditional rulers in Igbomina land, Kwara State.

Yinka Quadri was honoured with the awards alongside Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti.

Sharing the good news, Yinka Quadri wrote: “The Ewa Igbomina Cultural Event is borne out of the necessity to rejuvenate the rich heritage, culture, and tradition of the Igbomina people. An objectively selected number of past and present Igbomina heroes who have proven to the world the resilience, entrepreneurship, industriousness…

“I deeply wish to appreciate the organisers of Ewa lgbomina Cultural Fiesta, the Council of Traditional rulers in Igbomina ably led by the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, HRH, Oba (Barri) Ismail Atobiloye Alebiosu…

Read Also: Yinka Quadri Welcomes Another Granddaughter few weeks after welcoming Grandson

“It is a great honor for me to receive a special merit award. A tremendous thanks to Professor Wale Suleimon, Apashe Muka ray @mukarayofficial , Alhaji Kazim Adeoti the CEO @adekazproductions and deletable Mercy Aigbe… I wish to say that I am indebted to those who gave me a hand to get to this present level..

“I hope to continue doing my best in the future. Thank you all for your unwavering support… Alale Igbomina yoo gbe wa o.”