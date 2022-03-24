VIDEO: Fans Jubiliate As Wizkid Becomes A Case Study In US University

Nigerian singer and record label boss, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid, is no doubt soaring higher each day.

Some undergraduate communication studies students of a university in Ohio, USA, have reportedly chosen to study Big Wiz as part of their project.

In the clip that surfaced online, the students could be seen watching his Essence music video featuring Tems.

As part of the project, students presented a paper on the lyrics deconstruction of WIzkid’s hit single ‘Essence’ off his recent album ‘Made in Lagos’.

Wizkid’s fans couldn’t hide their excitement as they hailed him for being a genius.



Many of them also used the opportunity to subtly shade his colleagues.

