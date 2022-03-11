War: 122 Nigerians And A Baby Return To Nigeria From Ukraine (Photos)

Following the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, 122 Nigerians and a baby have been successfully evacuated to Nigeria.

The Nigerians fled Ukraine to Poland where they were successfully evacuated and landed at the Abuja airport this morning March 11.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission NIDCOM who confirmed their return to Nigeria, shared photos of them at the airport and also mentioned that a SIM Card with N5000 airtime was given to each returnee as well as $100.

”We welcome another set of evacuees from Ukraine who just arrived Abuja airport through Poland , via AirPeace . 122 on board , with an infant. 1076 had previously been brought back home

Returnees were presented with SIM cards loaded with 5,000 Naira airtime to allow them reach their family members courtesy of a partnership between NiDCOM and Mtn, (@nidcom_gov&@MTNNG) and 100 dollars transport fare from the Federal Government of Nigeria” she wrote.