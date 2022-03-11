War: 122 Nigerians And A Baby Return To Nigeria From Ukraine (Photos)

Following the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, 122 Nigerians and a baby have been successfully evacuated to Nigeria.
The Nigerians fled Ukraine to Poland where they were successfully evacuated and landed at the Abuja airport this morning March 11.
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission NIDCOM who confirmed their return to Nigeria, shared photos of them at the airport and also mentioned that a SIM Card with N5000 airtime was given to each returnee as well as $100.
”We welcome another set of evacuees from Ukraine who just arrived Abuja airport through Poland , via AirPeace . 122 on board , with an infant. 1076 had previously been brought back home
Returnees were presented with SIM cards loaded with 5,000 Naira airtime to allow them reach their family members courtesy of a partnership between NiDCOM and Mtn, (@nidcom_gov&@MTNNG) and 100 dollars transport fare from the Federal Government of Nigeria” she wrote.
We thank God for their safe arrival. There is no place better like home. God who has been taking care of us here will surely take care of you people He is all sufficient God, a great provide. When men says it is finished, He starts there. It may look some how but the end will surely be good. TURST IN THE LORD. Once again you are all welcome