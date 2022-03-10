Wealthy man wipes faces of couple with money at their wedding then walks away with the money

Viewers are asking questions after a video from a couple’s wedding hit the Internet.

In the video shared online, a wealthy man is seen spraying money at a couple as they dance at their wedding, which took place in Imo state in January 2022.

After spraying them, he takes one note and wipes the bride and groom’s face with it before walking away with that particular note.

Nigerians think this is odd and are asking why he took the money away and didn’t leave it with the other notes he sprayed the couple.