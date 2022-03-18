We’ll Provide Security For 2023 Elections – Army

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has revealed that the army would not allow violence during the 2023 general elections.

He spoke in Abuja Thursday at the closing of the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference 2022.

He stated that the army would continue to provide a conducive and secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct in aid to civil authority.

Yahaya urged military personnel to remain professional and apolitical as they carry out their constitutional duties of maintaining peace and security in aid of civil authority across Nigeria.

He also charged them to continue to uphold human right principles in the conduct of operations in tandem with the constitution and rules of engagement.

“This is particularly important as the activities outlined in the Independent National Electoral Commission calendar gather steam.”