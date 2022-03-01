We’re Ready To Impose Sanctions On Russia For Invading Ukraine – FG

The Nigerian government has said Nigeria is ready to sanction Russia for invading Ukraine in line with the United Nations’ resolution to “adopt and impose sanctions” on the country.

“On imposing (the) sanction, this is going to be a collective action. The United Nations has to act,” disclosed Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama in an interview with Channels TV on Monday night.

He added, “We are going to act and engage within the framework of the United Nations. So if the United Nations adopts and imposes sanctions against Russia, we will comply with UN’s resolution.”

Onyeama condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to wage war against Ukraine.

“We made that very clear; we condemned it. First of all, military force is not the solution. We have spoken up about the territorial integrity that we recognise the integrity of Ukraine,” insisted the minister. “Nigeria’s position on the resolution is very clear, that we do not condone this military intervention in another country.”

Thousands of Nigerians have been caught in the Russia-Ukraine war, with the federal government frantic to get them out of Ukraine.

It directed Nigerians fleeing Ukraine to head to Hungarian or Romanian borders for easy access.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangement for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged,” said permanent secretary to the ministry of foreign affairs, Gabriel Aduda in a statement.

Nigerian embassies in Romania, Hungary, and Poland have received over 256 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine while awaiting the arrival of 200 more in the coming days, said Aduda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine last week, with neighbouring Belarus effectively used as a staging post for the Russian military.