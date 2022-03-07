“Who Got You Pregnant?” Uche Maduagwu Grills Seyi Shay

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has queried Nigerian sensational singer, Seyi Shay for getting pregnant outside wedlock.

Seyi Shay turned heads when she stepped out for Davido’s 02 Arena Concert rocking her baby bump.

The singer showed off her protruding belly in a crop top and pants and this stirred reactions online.

Uche Maduagwu who isn’t a fan of pregnancy outside marriage, lashed out at her for flaunting her bump and yet keeping her man’s identity private.

Read Also: Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music

He berated her for getting pregnant without marrying.

Uche further questioned the identity of her unborn child’s father.

“You never Marry, yet carry belle dey Waka for 02 Arena & u expect us not to ask who the papa be? Oluwaseyi or OluwaBelle who give u Belle?”.

“Na wa oo this out celebs don turn something else. She even no cover the belle with dress to show us say we dey rock fashion like Rihanna forgetting say everyone knows ASAP ROCKY as the papa. Aunty Seyi, you owe your fans this, if you have the Pempe boldness to fly from Naija go UK to show the world belle, why no fit tell us who dey responsible? Or what MORAL lesson you dey pass to our kids”.