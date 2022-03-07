Why A Lot Of Ladies Won’t Get Married In 2022: Joro Olumofin 

Controversial relationship coach, Doctor, Joro Olumofin says most ladies won’t be getting married because they don’t smile.

According to the relationship coach, the reason why a lot of women couldn’t walk down the aisle in 2021 was that they hardly smiled.

Joro Olumofin asserted that a woman could be pretty, have a nice job, be an excellent chef and wear great makeup but won’t get approached by men because they always frown.

According to the social media influencer, would be scared of sliding into the DM of a lady who does not show a friendly face.

Reacting to his commentary, some netizens disagreed with him A user identified as @sisiriyike claimed she has the biggest smile but has not married.

Another @bloomsbeddings wrote; ‘Actually a pleasant personality will always attract the right kind of peopled’

