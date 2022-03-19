Why I Pray Before Kissing In Movies – Mo Bewa

Nigerian Yoruba born actress, Omobewaji Oyediji, aka Mo Bewa, has revealed why she prays to God before kissing in movies.

Mo Bewa, said before embarking on a kissing scene in a movie, she prays to God for her co-actor not have body odour.

The busty role interpreter told Saturday Beats, “I just pray in my heart that the person (I would be kissing) would be a neat person and not have mouth odour or any other type of odour. If the individual is not good at it (kissing), it would look unreal, and I don’t like that.”

Mo Bewa also stated that traits such as lies and laziness turn her off in men. She said, “Lies turns me off in the opposite sex. Whatever it is, try to be transparent. I also don’t like men that are not neat, and those that are not hard-working.”

The actress also stated that she hates the idea of some producers calling on actors for a movie, and end up not paying them. She said, “If one cuts one’s coat according to one’s cloth; one won’t have a problem. The only issue I have is with producers and directors calling one for jobs and not paying. How do they expect one to leave one’s house for as many as four days and expect one to go back home with nothing?”