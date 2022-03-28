Why I Want To Be Nigeria’s President – Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has advanced reasons why he is seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

He clarified that his ambition to become Nigeria’s president and also run the office is not predicated upon the zoning of the quest and other isolated indices.

Tambuwal noted that his aspiration was based on the collective interest of all Nigerians whose existence and subsistence is at stake now.

He stated that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse, thus require the communal resolve of all to save it from sinking completely.

The governor stated this on Sunday when the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria presented the N40 million forms purchased for him to indicate his interest in running for the number one job in the country next year under the auspices of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“As our situation is in Nigeria today and in times like this, when the situation is so dire and the country is in distress, members of that community or country must come together and put whatever differences they have aside to save the country.

“It calls for every concerted effort from every and all concerned citizen to put their hands together to rescue it from an imminent collapse,” he said.