Why I Won’t Allow My Kids Study Abroad – Actor Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, on Thursday revealed that though he could afford to send his kids abroad to study, he’d not make such a decision.

On his verified Twitter page, the father-of-four noted that his children would study in Nigeria due to his love for the country.

He added that for one to be able to build the country, such a person must love the country.

According to the actor, he’d only send his child abroad to school if an American actor would bring his kids to school in Nigeria.

Edochie tweeted, “Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll send my daughter abroad to study. That’s what I told my wife.

“I can afford to send my kids abroad to study. God has blessed my hard work. But no, they’ll all study here. To build Nigeria, we must love Nigeria.”

This comes shortly after the House of Representatives rejected a bill seeking to regulate how children of public officers enroll in schools outside the shores of Nigeria.

The bill had faced stiff opposition at the second reading on Thursday.

It was the second time within four years that the lawmakers would reject the bill sponsored by a member of the House, Sergius Ogun.