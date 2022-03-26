Why I’m Attracted To Emmanuel – BBNaija’s Tega Reveals

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 6 Housemate, Tega Dominic has made known, the exact thing that got her attracted to Co-reality star, Emmanuel Umoh, during the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show and outside the house.

According to Tega, she got attracted to Emmanuel when she noticed that they are both from same tribe and region, which helped them to bond so well.

She made this known during a question and answer session on Instagram, where she also noted that Emmanuel is that kind of guy that doesn’t like problem.

A fan had asked: “I see how you take Emmanuel like ur blood why what attracts u to him”

In response, the mother of one revealed, “Tbvh I love the fact that he’s from my region and tribe, we cool like that..”

