Why It’s Good We Lost – Williams Uchemba Speaks After Nigeria Fail To Qualify For World Cup

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has reacted after Nigeria was defeated by Ghana, stopping them from proceeding to the world cup.

The filmmaker opined that Nigeria losing the World Cup slot might be a good thing.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing on away goals to Ghana on Tuesday March 29.

Reacting to the defeat Uchemba said;

“Maybe it’s good we lost so we can channel our anger on pressing issues in the country. Almost 1000 Nigerian citizens cannot be accounted for and some people are acting like it’s a normal thing.”

“If it takes losing a match to get us upset and know that we are in a hell hole so be it. Some heads of state are yet to make a statement on the issue. I guess they are busy planning for 2023.” he added.