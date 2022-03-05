Why No Prisoner Wanted To Serve Obasanjo In Kirikiri – Shehu Sani

Former federal lawmaker Shehu Sani has reminisced about his time in the Kirikiri Maximum Prison in 1995 with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 1995, Obasanjo was arrested and convicted of plotting a coup after openly criticizing the regime of military dictator Sani Abacha.

Despite protesting his innocence, Obasanjo was imprisoned, and it was stated that while in prison, he became a born-again Christian.

Also Read: Obasanjo Left Govt With Impeccable Records, Says Sanwo-Olu

Shehu Sani, a human rights campaigner, has been detained and imprisoned by military administrations in the past.

Sani, who felicitating with Obasanjo on his 85th birthday, recalled their time in prison together, saying in a tweet, “When we were in Kirikiri prison with Baba Obasanjo in ’95, no prisoner wanted to be his boy[servant] because he hardly remains food for the boys who washed our plates. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABA.”