Wike Declares Presidential Bid, Says ‘I Will Take Power From APC Back To PDP’

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has expressed his ambition to run for president in the 2023 general election.

Wike made the announcement on Sunday while in Benue, where he was meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to discuss his presidential ambitions.

The governor of Rivers stated that he believes the PDP will win the presidency in the next election.

“If you’re running in an election, power isn’t given for free; it is taken. I have come out and I’m going to take this power from APC back to PDP by the grace of God,” he said.

“God has given us what it takes. That’s why God is making APC to make mistakes everyday and that is how you know that God is with you.

“Let me thank the people of Benue for receiving me to come and talk to them. I am declaring for the first time in Benue state because of my special relationship with them. People are merely not suspecting, but let it be known today that I am announcing it in Benue state because I have a special relationship with this state.

“Today, you can’t talk about security in this country, and you must understand that without security, you can’t talk about governance.

“One first thing that anybody who takes oath of office is sworn to, is that you must protect life and property. If you can’t protect life and property, then you can’t talk about governance. So, that major thing is that our people should be alive.”

He also said disregard for the rule of law is affecting inflow of investment into the country.

“Nobody can bring investment in this country because there is no respect for the rule of law. Nobody obeys court order. Who will come and invest his money when court gives its judgment and it will not be obeyed. So, I am going to run for election and victory will be ours,” he added.