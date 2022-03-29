Wike: I Will Withdraw From Presidential Race If PDP Zones Ticket To North

Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike has declared that he will withdraw from contesting the presidency if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zones its ticket to the north.

The River governor spoke on Monday in an interview with Channels Television.

To address the zoning concern, the PDP recently inaugurated a 37-member committee to make a recommendation on its presidential ticket.

On Sunday, Wike declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Speaking on the development, Wike said he believes in the party and will obey whatever decision is taken by the PDP on the presidential ticket.

“I am a very sincere person. There is nothing that can make me, because of power, violate simple agreement — whether it is written or unwritten; that makes you a gentleman,” he said.

“Just as I am today, if the party says they are zoning it to the north, I have no problem.”

Asked if he will still run for the position if the PDP’s presidential ticket goes to the north, Wike said: “I will not run. I will obey the party, but what I don’t agree with is for people to say that there should not be zoning.”

“For me, that is why I have never left this party since 1998. Every decision must not be good to you. What is important as a party person is I believe in the party,” he added.

“The party has given me everything. I won’t because of the decision leave the party. I won’t do that.

“It is your belief in the party. I have no other place; I have no other party to go to. I cannot leave my party.”