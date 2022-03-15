Wike Tackles Obaseki: Betrayal Is In Your DNA… Oshiomhole Warned Us

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused Godwin Obaseki, his Edo state counterpart, of “serial betrayal”.

Obaseki and Wike are both governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They have been at loggerheads in recent days, trading words and accusations.

While speaking at an event in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Wike tongue-lashed Philip Shaibu, Edo deputy governor, for daring to threaten the PDP.

Shaibu had appeared on a Channels Television programme where he said he and Obaseki may leave the PDP if the party continues to treat them as outcasts.

Reacting, Wike described the deputy governor as an “ingrate” and called on the PDP to discipline him.

In response, Obaseki defended his deputy and noted that Edo does not “accept political bullies and overlords”.

Speaking at an event in Rivers on Monday, Wike said he regrets backing Obaseki in the 2020 governorship election.

“If you go and check the DNA of Obaseki, what you will see in that DNA is betrayal, serial betrayal, and ungratefulness,” Wike said.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, we will see the insincerity, we will see the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“Let me apologise to Adams Oshiomhole to say you have been vindicated. You are right, we are wrong.

“I have never seen people who are so ungrateful in life. I will never betray any man. What is my DNA is sincerity, consistency and teamwork.

“Assuming, though not conceding, I threatened the party, I have invested in the party. Rivers state has invested in the party.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki — has he done anything for PDP? Has he voted for PDP? The only election he voted was his own election where we gave him an umbrella.

“So who has more stake in PDP? I have more stake because I have supported PDP always. You have never supported PDP, rather it was when your godfather chased you away, that you came begging.”