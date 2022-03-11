Without Crises, PDP Will Take Over Power In 2023: Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed that without internal strife, the Peoples Democratic Party will take over power in 2023.

He stated this at an event organised in honour of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu by the Edo government in Benin, the state capital.

Over the past few months, there have been speculations that Obaseki and Philip Shaibu, his deputy, may leave the PDP over the disagreement in the Edo chapter of the party.

Obaseki said: “The only issue that can stop us is the small quarrel in Edo PDP, once you can solve the quarrel in Edo and other states, we will take over power in 2023.”